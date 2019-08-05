Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Touches $3.06 Low on Aug, 5; Penn National Gaming (PENN) Sentiment Is 0.96

Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 93 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 97 sold and reduced holdings in Penn National Gaming Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 106.92 million shares, up from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Penn National Gaming Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 3 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 78 Increased: 59 New Position: 34.

The stock of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) reached all time low today, Aug, 5 and still has $2.78 target or 9.00% below today's $3.06 share price. This indicates more downside for the $326.07M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.78 PT is reached, the company will be worth $29.35M less. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 107,762 shares traded. Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has declined 75.05% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.85 per share. VNTR’s profit will be $18.12 million for 4.50 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Venator Materials PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $326.07 million. It operates through two divisions, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide , such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 8.59% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. for 5.80 million shares. Blue Harbour Group L.P. owns 3.01 million shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Capital Management Llc has 3.14% invested in the company for 855,142 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 1.46% in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 999,277 shares.

The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 298,534 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $427,111 activity.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. The firm operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest divisions. It has a 24.28 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.