Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Reaches $3.65 Yearly Low; BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.50 target or 4.00% below today’s $3.65 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $388.41 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $3.50 price target is reached, the company will be worth $15.54 million less. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $3.645. About 994,519 shares traded or 37.16% up from the average. Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has declined 75.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VNTR News: 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 07/05/2018 – Venator Materials Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR SAYS $236M INSURANCE PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN 2Q; 14/05/2018 – Venator Materials at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q Rev $622M; 15/05/2018 – Venator Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in BlueLinx; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q REV. $622M, EST. $646.0M; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28

Among 5 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BlackRock had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Citigroup maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Monday, April 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $500 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. See BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $550.0000 553.0000

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $515.0000 540.0000

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $515.0000 525.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $490 New Target: $515 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $536 New Target: $545 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $450 New Target: $500 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $428 New Target: $431 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $490 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Keefe Bruyette & Woods Rating: Buy New Target: $495 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $455 New Target: $472 Maintain

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bond ETFs Are Big And Only Getting Bigger – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BlackRock Inc (BLK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “BlackRock Raises $2 Billion for Global Credit Opportunities Fund – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BlackRock’s Fink Talks US Stocks, China – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock: An Industry Leader Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $72.06 billion. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, firms, official institutions, and banks. It has a 17.62 P/E ratio. It also provides global risk management and advisory services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BlackRock, Inc. shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investors invested in 0.18% or 983,734 shares. Montecito State Bank Tru holds 809 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 1,804 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Trust. Moors & Cabot invested 0.2% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 315,680 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.17% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 177,581 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 28 shares stake. Regentatlantic Capital Llc reported 691 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.43% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Meeder Asset has 3 shares. First Citizens Bancshares & Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 897 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.12% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). United Services Automobile Association invested in 77,695 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $463.45. About 260,997 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – AUM AT QTR-END WERE $6.32 TRILLION VS. $5.42 TRILLION LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock to Host Municipal Closed-End Fund Conference Call on Wednesday, May 9th; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Change in Investment Management Fee; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK `MORE POSITIVE’ ON COLOMBIA FOLLOWING MARCH ELECTIONS; 24/05/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Statement re Privacy Policy; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS SEE NO CONCERN ABOUT BROADER HEALTH OF FINANCIAL SYSTEM, AS WAS THE CASE IN MID-2011; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies and ETFs; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Today; 30/05/2018 – BlackRock Goes to College to Bolster Private Equity Dealmaking

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $388.41 million. It operates through two divisions, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide , such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

More notable recent Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of – Venator Materials PLC – VNTR – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Venator Materials PLC And Certain Of Its Senior Executives, Its Controlling Shareholder, Its Board Of Directors, And The Lead Underwriters Of Its August 2017 And December 2017 Stock Offerings – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Venator Evaluating Feasible Options On TiO2 Pricing And Pori Capex Spending – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Analysts await Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.85 per share. VNTR’s profit will be $18.12 million for 5.36 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Venator Materials PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.