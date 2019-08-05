Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Reaches $3.05 52-Week Low; American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

The stock of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.84 target or 7.00% below today’s $3.05 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $325.01M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $2.84 price target is reached, the company will be worth $22.75 million less. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 89,583 shares traded. Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has declined 75.05% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VNTR News: 23/04/2018 – Venator Materials Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR SAYS $236M INSURANCE PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN 2Q; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $157M, EST. $147.7M; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 81C; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q REV. $622M, EST. $646.0M; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q EPS 73c; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q Rev $622M; 10/05/2018 – PSP Adds FTS International Inc., Exits Venator Materials: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Venator Materials at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 101 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 99 sold and reduced stock positions in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The active investment managers in our database now own: 81.78 million shares, down from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding American Equity Investment Life Holding Co in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 76 Increased: 73 New Position: 28.

Analysts await Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.85 per share. VNTR’s profit will be $18.12M for 4.49 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Venator Materials PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $325.01 million. It operates through two divisions, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide , such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells fixed index and fixed rate annuity products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. It issues fixed index annuities and fixed rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It has a 7.27 P/E ratio. The firm also offers life insurance products comprising traditional ordinary and term, universal life, and other interest-sensitive life insurance products.

Snow Capital Management Lp holds 2.57% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for 1.51 million shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 254,727 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Returns Management Llc has 1.94% invested in the company for 134,019 shares. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has invested 1.8% in the stock. Profit Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 69,562 shares.

