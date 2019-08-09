Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Reaches $2.51 52 Week Low; Twenty-first Century Fox (NWS) Sentiment Is 0.09

The stock of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.41 target or 4.00% below today’s $2.51 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $230.13 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $2.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $9.21M less. The stock decreased 11.93% or $0.3399 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5101. About 501,466 shares traded. Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has declined 75.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VNTR News: 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 81C; 23/04/2018 – Venator Materials Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – PSP Adds FTS International Inc., Exits Venator Materials: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Venator Materials Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Venator Materials at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Venator Materials; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 1.9% of Venator Materials; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials: 20% of Pori’s Prior Total Capacity Available for Production; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q Adj EPS 85c

Twenty-first Century Fox Inc (NWS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 40 funds opened new or increased positions, while 462 cut down and sold holdings in Twenty-first Century Fox Inc. The funds in our database now have: 53.25 million shares, down from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Twenty-first Century Fox Inc in top ten positions decreased from 44 to 1 for a decrease of 43. Sold All: 338 Reduced: 124 Increased: 23 New Position: 17.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $230.13 million. It operates through two divisions, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide , such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Tig Advisors Llc holds 24.65% of its portfolio in News Corporation for 5.74 million shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust owns 59,200 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tensile Capital Management Llc has 1.33% invested in the company for 756,525 shares. The United Kingdom-based Independent Franchise Partners Llp has invested 0.77% in the stock. Cqs Cayman Lp, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 783,840 shares.

The stock increased 4.68% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 323,539 shares traded. News Corporation (NWS) has declined 11.16% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.