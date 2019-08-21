Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Reaches $2.33 After 8.00% Up Move; Last Week Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Analysts

The stock of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.79% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $2.325. About 341,648 shares traded. Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has declined 75.05% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VNTR News: 10/05/2018 – PSP Adds FTS International Inc., Exits Venator Materials: 13F; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR SAYS $236M INSURANCE PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – Venator Materials Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 1.9% of Venator Materials; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 81C; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $157M, EST. $147.7M; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q EPS 73cThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $247.75 million company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $2.51 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VNTR worth $19.82 million more.

Among 5 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Big Lots has $45 highest and $36 lowest target. $40.83’s average target is 96.77% above currents $20.75 stock price. Big Lots had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 11 with “Outperform”. The stock of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 19. See Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) latest ratings:

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

24/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray New Target: $44.0000 31.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33 New Target: $36 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $36 New Target: $40 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 New Target: $45 Maintain

Among 3 analysts covering Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Venator Materials has $700 highest and $300 lowest target. $4.50’s average target is 93.55% above currents $2.325 stock price. Venator Materials had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by RBC Capital Markets. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3.5000 target in Wednesday, August 7 report.

More notable recent Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CAH, CARB, GTT, VNTR INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Venator Materials PLC â€“ VNTR – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: VNTR NGHC JE PS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VNTR, EROS, EQT and DBD – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $247.75 million. It operates through two divisions, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide , such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

The stock increased 1.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 598,804 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.95; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Initiates Formal Search Process to Identify Permanent Successor CEO; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health Program; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Declares Dividend of 30c; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees 1Q EPS $1.15-EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – IN PROCESS OF RETAINING EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM TO ASSIST IN IDENTIFYING AND REVIEWING BOTH INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES FOR CEO; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Campisi to Retire to Focus Fully on Health; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO DAVID CAMPISI

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold Big Lots, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 121,807 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% or 219 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Prns Llp accumulated 12,550 shares. D E Shaw & owns 208,626 shares. Snow Capital Management L P holds 2.72% or 1.13M shares. Ls Advsr stated it has 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 871,229 shares. Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 357,738 shares. Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 10,493 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company invested in 0% or 652 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 644,762 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 73,506 shares. Winslow Asset invested 1% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 124,062 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,909 shares.

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $809.22 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home dÃ©cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 5.94 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Is Yielding 4.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Consumer Still Reigns As Target, Lowe’s Both Exceed Earnings Expectations – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “For 5G Stocks, the Race Just Heated Up Big Time – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Beyond Meat Headed for a Big Correction? – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Michael Burry urges big GameStop buyback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.