Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Reaches $2.23 After 5.00% Up Move; Circor International (CIR) Sellers Decreased By 6.61% Their Shorts

Circor International Inc (NYSE:CIR) had a decrease of 6.61% in short interest. CIR’s SI was 1.13 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.61% from 1.21M shares previously. With 240,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Circor International Inc (NYSE:CIR)’s short sellers to cover CIR’s short positions. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 23,608 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Circor; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC; 04/05/2018 – CIRCOR Mexico Earns API Certifications for Quality Management; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 12/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace Receives Airbus SQIP Best Performer Award; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Rev $275.6M

The stock of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.97% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $2.225. About 200,373 shares traded. Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has declined 75.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VNTR News: 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q Net $78M; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q EPS 73c; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q REV. $622M, EST. $646.0M; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $157M, EST. $147.7M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR SAYS $236M INSURANCE PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN 2Q; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 1.9% of Venator Materials; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Venator Materials; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 81CThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $237.09M company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $2.34 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VNTR worth $11.85M more.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $237.09 million. It operates through two divisions, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide , such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Among 3 analysts covering Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Venator Materials has $700 highest and $300 lowest target. $4.50’s average target is 102.25% above currents $2.225 stock price. Venator Materials had 8 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 2 analysts covering Circor International (NYSE:CIR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Circor International has $4700 highest and $32 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 17.87% above currents $34.36 stock price. Circor International had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral”. The stock of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CIRCOR International, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership De reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). 269 were reported by Huntington Fincl Bank. Comerica Bancorporation has 19,522 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 6,815 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 0.02% or 47,131 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 8,992 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 528 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 2.74M shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Mutual Of America Management Limited has 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 573 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.83% or 67,700 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 116,175 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 15,660 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, makes, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for gas and oil, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $683.93 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves.