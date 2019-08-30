Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Reaches $2.19 After 7.00% Down Move; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Raised Its Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) Stake

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO) stake by 14.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc acquired 15,431 shares as Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 121,113 shares with $4.16M value, up from 105,682 last quarter. Columbus Mckinnon Corp now has $756.83 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 106,478 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 2% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – BACKLOG EXPANDED TO $177.4 MLN AT QUARTER END, UP 16% OVER BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon: Plan Was Originally Scheduled to Expire on May 18, 2019

The stock of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.185. About 142,858 shares traded. Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has declined 75.05% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VNTR News: 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – PSP Adds FTS International Inc., Exits Venator Materials: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials: 20% of Pori’s Prior Total Capacity Available for Production; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q REV. $622M, EST. $646.0M; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 07/05/2018 – Venator Materials Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q Rev $622M; 23/04/2018 – Venator Materials Closes Above 50-Day Moving AverageThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $232.83 million company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $2.03 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VNTR worth $16.30M less.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $232.83 million. It operates through two divisions, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide , such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

