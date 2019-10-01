Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) EPS Estimated At $0.05; Northcoast Asset Management Raised By $1.08 Million Its Chevron (CVX) Position

Analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 84.38% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. VNTR’s profit would be $5.33M giving it 11.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Venator Materials PLC’s analysts see -61.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 88,239 shares traded. Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has declined 75.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VNTR News: 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $157M, EST. $147.7M; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials: 20% of Pori’s Prior Total Capacity Available for Production; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Venator Materials; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q EPS 73c; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q Net $78M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 1.9% of Venator Materials; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 4.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northcoast Asset Management Llc acquired 8,726 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 222,324 shares with $27.73M value, up from 213,598 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $221.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $116.68. About 2.52M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $502,074 was bought by REED DEBRA L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 0.72% or 71,983 shares in its portfolio. Mathes Inc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 1.06% or 44,998 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 0.84% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 80,880 shares. 120,354 were reported by Nikko Asset Americas. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.7% or 72,532 shares in its portfolio. Westchester Mngmt holds 961 shares. Wisconsin Cap Management Lc has 3,320 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 18,558 shares. Cobblestone Ltd Liability Co stated it has 19,902 shares. Barbara Oil invested in 0.57% or 8,000 shares. Moreover, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management has 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,798 shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 379 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Com owns 0.65% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 55,467 shares. 231,399 were reported by Park Oh.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CVX) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy in October – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 26.20% above currents $116.68 stock price. Chevron had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Monday, May 13 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares (EWN) stake by 10,285 shares to 8,553 valued at $264,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares (SHY) stake by 133,997 shares and now owns 2,605 shares. Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VNTR, GVA, CVS and CADE – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CAH, CARB, GTT, VNTR INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VNTR, EVH, VAL and TXT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DEADLINE ALERT for JE, CARB, VNTR, and CAH: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Venator Materials has $700 highest and $300 lowest target. $4.50’s average target is 93.97% above currents $2.32 stock price. Venator Materials had 8 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of VNTR in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of VNTR in report on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $247.22 million. It operates through two divisions, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide , such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.