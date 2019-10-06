Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) EPS Estimated At $0.05; 1 Analysts Covering American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)

Among 2 analysts covering American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Water Works Company has $12800 highest and $12800 lowest target. $128’s average target is 1.76% above currents $125.78 stock price. American Water Works Company had 4 analyst reports since July 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AWK in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 2 by Robert W. Baird. See American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) latest ratings:

05/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/10/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $117.0000 New Target: $128.0000 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $122.0000 New Target: $128.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

Analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 84.38% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. VNTR’s profit would be $5.19 million giving it 11.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Venator Materials PLC’s analysts see -61.54% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.26. About 323,282 shares traded. Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has declined 75.05% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VNTR News: 23/04/2018 – Venator Materials Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Venator Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in BlueLinx; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR SAYS $236M INSURANCE PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN 2Q; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials: 20% of Pori’s Prior Total Capacity Available for Production; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 1.9% of Venator Materials; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 81C; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 10/05/2018 – PSP Adds FTS International Inc., Exits Venator Materials: 13F; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Venator Materials

Among 3 analysts covering Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Venator Materials has $700 highest and $300 lowest target. $4.50’s average target is 99.12% above currents $2.26 stock price. Venator Materials had 8 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) rating on Friday, August 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $700 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, August 7.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $234.37 million. It operates through two divisions, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide , such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $22.62 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 39.2 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.