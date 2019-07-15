Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Analysts See $0.20 EPS; Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Covered By 0 Bulls

Analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report $0.20 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.65 EPS change or 76.47% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. VNTR’s profit would be $21.31 million giving it 5.19 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Venator Materials PLC’s analysts see 53.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 258,238 shares traded. Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has declined 70.98% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.41% the S&P500. Some Historical VNTR News: 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q EPS 73c; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q Net $78M; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials 1Q Rev $622M; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q REV. $622M, EST. $646.0M; 23/04/2018 – Venator Materials Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – PSP Adds FTS International Inc., Exits Venator Materials: 13F; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 81C; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 1.9% of Venator Materials; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR SAYS $236M INSURANCE PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN 2Q

Among 2 analysts covering Asbury (NYSE:ABG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Asbury had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) rating on Monday, May 6. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8700 target. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ABG in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating. See Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $88.0000 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $82 Initiates Coverage On

14/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $442.22 million. It operates through two divisions, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide , such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 49,005 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 13.10% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 12/03/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABG); 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Tax Rate 25% Vs. 36% Year-Ago; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT GOVERNANCE OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE DUE TO SCOTT THOMPSON’S RESIGNATION FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 14/03/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 25/05/2018 – Haig Partners Advises Automotive Associates Of Atlanta On Sale To Asbury Automotive And Jim Ellis Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of; 15/03/2018 – ABG HOLDER ABRAMS SEES TALKS ON SUCCESSION, EXPLORING OPTIONS; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Big U.S. auto dealers have significant import exposure

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated holds 9,500 shares. Geode Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Invesco has 46,666 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Tech has invested 0.01% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 3,252 shares. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 7,991 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Moreover, Gotham Asset Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Citadel Limited holds 19,501 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 53,993 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt. California-based Denali Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability owns 602 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 212,732 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital L P has 0.01% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. DELOACH THOMAS C JR sold $420,000 worth of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) on Tuesday, February 12.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 9.82 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

