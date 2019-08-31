Venator Capital Management LTD Upped Its Fedex (FDX) Holding by $506,800; Market Value Declined; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shareholder Raging Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $19.89 Million as Market Value Rose

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 30,400 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.15 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – KTAL NBC 6 News: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: ATF confirms there was an explosion inside a FedEx facility overnight about 65 miles from Austin, Texas;…

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 523,445 shares as the company's stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.93 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 525,237 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 515,577 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $45.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wen Hldg Inc by 598,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,275 shares, and cut its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Amalgamated Bankshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Calamos Advsrs Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Sei Invests Co holds 230,597 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sandy Spring Natl Bank has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 242,425 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 11,500 shares. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.07% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Beach Point Cap Management LP holds 6.24% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 655,021 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 150 shares. Citigroup reported 49,601 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 62,142 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 38,722 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

