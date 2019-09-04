Venator Capital Management LTD Upped Holding in Steelcase (SCS) by $1.00 Million as Stock Value Declined; Cna Financial Decreased Fedex (FDX) Position as Shares Declined

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 89.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 71,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 151,795 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 80,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 80,473 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 21,700 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 25,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $158.68. About 640,237 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.31% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 450,000 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has 131,997 shares. 4,422 were reported by Hyman Charles D. 1.99M were reported by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Altavista Wealth owns 1,685 shares. Roberts Glore Il reported 1,315 shares. Burns J W Communication Ny holds 0.59% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 13,366 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 516,100 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 1.36 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 16,579 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 279 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aviance Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.21% or 4,003 shares. Scotia Cap stated it has 70,181 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.75M for 12.40 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 202,491 shares to 295,173 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C&J Energy Svcs Inc by 43,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear In (NYSE:GIL).

