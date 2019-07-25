Venator Capital Management LTD Upped Holding in Fedex (FDX) by $506,800 as Shares Declined; New Leaf Venture Partners Decreased Its Stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) as Share Price Rose

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,400 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $175.87. About 1.96M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 21/03/2018 – Having known Kudlow for years, Cramer argues that no one draws quite as close to his economic outlook as FedEx CEO Fred Smith; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 462,869 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 49.13% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 15/05/2018 – New Leaf Venture Partners Buys New 3.6% Position in Affimed; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Affimed moving closer to restart of AFM11 program – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Affirmed Therapeutics (AFMD) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Affimed (AFMD) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “All You Need to Know About Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Affimed Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85 million and $359.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank reported 20,315 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 88,070 shares. Burns J W Inc accumulated 13,366 shares. Illinois-based North Star Mngmt has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Van Strum & Towne reported 1,400 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Menora Mivtachim Ltd holds 193,127 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 667 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 4,141 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 170 shares. Colony Gp reported 28,733 shares. North Amer Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,308 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs accumulated 0.5% or 9,732 shares. Cibc Ww Inc has 133,316 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sumitomo Life Ins stated it has 7,195 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. MERINO JOHN L sold $419,160 worth of stock.