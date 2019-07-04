Venator Capital Management LTD Raised Position in Skyline Champion (SKY); Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Lifted Stake in F M C (FMC)

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 39.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,195 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 13,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 299,872 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation: Brondeau Will Serve as Chmn of the Bd of the New Lithium Materials Co; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Rev $4.05B-$4.25B; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 58,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,809 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 155,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.16. About 153,558 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 25,396 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Macroview Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 39 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Franklin Res Inc holds 16,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 7,920 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Moreover, Lmr Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Landscape Cap Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,233 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 114,874 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 14,000 shares. 103 are owned by Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 386,038 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:JD) by 233,500 shares to 53,775 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 104,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in American Beacon Tocqueville In.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FMC Corp (FMC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FMC’s Livent IPO Is Critical For Lithium Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For May 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Boston Beer, MGM, Target, Visa And More – Yahoo Finance” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $228.80 million activity. 4.79M shares were sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC, worth $96.76 million on Tuesday, March 5. Another trade for 600,000 shares valued at $14.54M was made by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Aurora Cannabis Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Granite Inv Partners Limited Company has invested 0.85% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0% or 15,854 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 17,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Great West Life Assurance Com Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 5,996 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtn Lc owns 2.82% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 312,400 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0.03% or 7.93M shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of America De accumulated 159,374 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Driehaus Mgmt Llc reported 492,435 shares. Interest Gru has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Susquehanna Int Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 42,932 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). 2.45 million were accumulated by Vanguard Gp.