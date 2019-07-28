Venator Capital Management LTD Raised Miller Herman (MLHR) Position by $490,000; Danaher (DHR) Holder First Commonwealth Financial Boosted Its Position by $460,465 as Share Price Rose

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 35.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 39,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 265,305 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 17.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 118.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,486 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.28. About 1.57M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,885 shares to 11,409 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,092 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge & Cox has invested 0.51% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited reported 10,774 shares. Westfield Mngmt Company Lp reported 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Advisory Alpha Ltd Co has invested 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cullinan Assocs has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.07% or 139,354 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 211,600 shares. North Star Asset Management has invested 0.38% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Meyer Handelman holds 0.49% or 74,658 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc accumulated 75,883 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Valmark Advisers has 3,023 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh holds 168,618 shares or 4.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.75% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 2.26 million shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Mai Management invested in 16,623 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MLHR shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 44.39 million shares or 1.77% less from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 170,464 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na owns 35,616 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 58,400 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com owns 57,356 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Massachusetts Svcs Ma has 0% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 14,880 shares. Gam Holdg Ag owns 44,036 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 571,648 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 15,800 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 51,859 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 21,684 are held by Foster And Motley. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 52,421 shares. 1,246 are owned by Shelton Capital. Nomura Hldgs stated it has 9,898 shares. Prudential Fin Inc stated it has 796,849 shares.

