Venator Capital Management LTD Raised Its Stake in Steelcase (SCS) as Shares Rose; As Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Share Price Declined, Maverick Capital LTD Has Boosted Position by $803,000

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 153.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 40,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 66,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 26,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 523,851 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 29/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL SAYS HOLDERS OK PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT PURCHASE; 12/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Illinois Gaming Board Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board And West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES DILUTED EPS OF $1.62; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Shareholders Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 89.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 71,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,795 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 80,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 527,295 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation holds 0% or 50,249 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 99,500 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability invested in 454,770 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Verity & Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company, a South Carolina-based fund reported 13,450 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 243,444 shares. Westpac Corporation stated it has 513,677 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 13,509 shares. Veritable Lp owns 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 30,402 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 34,807 were accumulated by Ifrah Services Inc. International Gp Inc invested in 0% or 54,711 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 330,581 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 27,240 shares. Northern Trust reported 1.33M shares.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Steelcase Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Steelcase Plunged on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Steelcase Inc. (SCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,637 were reported by Sei Invests. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 139,255 shares stake. Copper Rock Limited Com invested 1.43% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 168,342 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Orrstown Financial Svcs Incorporated holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 23,158 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 28,026 shares. Advisory Services Networks stated it has 84 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 689,015 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt reported 88,019 shares. American Grp Inc Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 153,011 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial Corp owns 200 shares. 37,599 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 227,679 shares to 39,611 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 76,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,580 shares, and cut its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO).