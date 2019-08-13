Venator Capital Management LTD Position in Entercom Communications (ETM) Has Raised by $1.66 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Horizon Investments Holding in Rollins Com (ROL) Has Lowered by $2.10 Million as Share Value Declined

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 280.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 331,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 118,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $503.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.16% or $0.305 during the last trading session, reaching $3.635. About 1.94 million shares traded or 45.39% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Rollins Inc Com (ROL) by 91.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 51,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 4,849 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 56,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 486,072 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.)

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.74 million activity.

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.06M for 37.05 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

