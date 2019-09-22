Venator Capital Management LTD Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Upped by $1.36 Million as Shares Rose; Bradley Foster & Sargent Holding in Fiserv (FISV) Has Upped by $18.23 Million

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 435.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 200,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 246,262 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45 million, up from 45,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 3.31 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 9,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38M, up from 50,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) by 3,666 shares to 116,929 shares, valued at $15.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

