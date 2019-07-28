Venator Capital Management LTD Maintains Position in Entercom Communications (ETM); Marcato Capital Management LP Stake in Itron (ITRI) Cut by $19.73 Million as Shares Declined

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 429,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, down from 596,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 136,261 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 280.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 331,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 118,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.86M market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 826,690 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 253,752 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 6,572 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.18% or 70,743 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.12% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 89,520 shares. Amp Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 4,700 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Robecosam Ag reported 286,000 shares stake. Moreover, Essex Inv Management Co Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 11,068 shares. Vanguard Gp has 3.55 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 23,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Company reported 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Bbva Compass Comml Bank accumulated 0.02% or 8,421 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 280,178 shares.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Itron (ITRI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Itron (ITRI) Announces Tom Deitrich President & CEO, Effective August 6th – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Itron (ITRI) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Itron – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $19.28 million for 32.08 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

