Venator Capital Management LTD Increases Position in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG); As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Lifted Its Position

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 143,492 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,766 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 31,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 3.08M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $826,809 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $21,690 was made by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Monday, May 13. 1,200 shares valued at $26,668 were bought by Berger Michael L on Friday, May 10. 25,000 shares were bought by Coretz Robert K., worth $501,250. $50,100 worth of stock was bought by HETE JOSEPH C on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 57,300 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 95,190 shares. Moab Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10.93% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 2.00 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.02% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. Waddell Reed Financial owns 0.1% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 1.71 million shares. Moody Comml Bank Division reported 176 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 5,010 shares stake. National Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Ipg Inv Advsr accumulated 630,024 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 102,434 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Inc holds 73,980 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 18,507 shares. Private Ltd Liability holds 1.29M shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) reported 5,782 shares.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ATSG Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” on May 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ATSG Secures Rights to Fleet of Boeing 767-300ER Aircraft – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Is Gearing Up to Challenge FedEx and UPS – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Just Delivered a Blow to Amazon’s 1-Day Delivery Dreams – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CVS Pharmacy Completes Rollout of Time Delay Safes in All of Its Michigan Pharmacies – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why CVS Health Stock Lost 17% Through the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. On Friday, February 1 the insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.