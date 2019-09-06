Venator Capital Management LTD Holding in Steelcase (SCS) Lifted by $1.00 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Castine Capital Management Decreased Its First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Stake by $2.72 Million

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 89.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 71,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 151,795 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 80,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 154,986 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500.

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 90,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 282,445 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 373,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 41,445 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 7,906 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). First Tru Advsr LP accumulated 101,404 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 27,728 shares. Pnc Services Grp owns 3,019 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 321,375 shares stake. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.04% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Zebra Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 13,452 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Llc, a New York-based fund reported 530,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 129,075 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Ltd Llc holds 744,488 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Intl Group Inc has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 54,711 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.02% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Meeder Asset Inc reported 13,509 shares.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Steelcase to Webcast Second Quarter Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Steelcase Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPDATE â€“ Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Steelcase Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase -10.5% as Q1 revenue growth trails expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp by 36,819 shares to 463,120 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 107,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (NASDAQ:FBSS).

Analysts await The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FBMS’s profit will be $12.85M for 10.61 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 11,035 shares stake. Thb Asset Mgmt invested in 132,491 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Jcsd Limited Liability Company reported 6.26% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Ameriprise stated it has 23,182 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 669,016 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 13,800 shares. American Group Inc accumulated 7,898 shares. Maltese Cap Mgmt reported 220,000 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 578,796 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 1.28M shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.03% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 18,163 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0% or 8,702 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “First Bancshares (FBMS) to Acquire First Florida Bancorp Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The First Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of FPB Financial Corp. – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CORRECTING and REPLACING The First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire First Florida Bancorp, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.