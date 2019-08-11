Venator Capital Management LTD Holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Upped as Shares Rose; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreased Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $428,947 as Market Valuation Rose

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 4,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 86,190 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 90,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – WHITBREAD PLC WTB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4470P FROM 4020P; 05/04/2018 – DIMON ON BREXIT: UNLIKELY BUT POSSIBLE JPM WILL REMAIN AS IT IS; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN NO LONGER HAS NOTIFIABLE INTEREST IN NORWEGIAN AIR; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 11/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Sued Over Credit Card Fees For Cryptocurrency Purchases — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst Kolanovic says new market highs are coming soon; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 260,889 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,157 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co stated it has 8,775 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.03% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 50,000 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc holds 782,886 shares. Nomura has invested 0.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 89,388 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 51,666 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 57,300 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv owns 511,298 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 1.49 million shares. Bluestein R H & has 10,000 shares. Private Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.29M shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 26,150 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $876,585 activity. Crippen Jeffrey C. bought 5,700 shares worth $117,280. Johns Raymond E Jr had bought 1,225 shares worth $25,198 on Wednesday, March 20. Coretz Robert K. also bought $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares. $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by HETE JOSEPH C on Monday, March 18.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 131,106 shares to 412,435 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 0.24% or 2,053 shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,466 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Thomas White Ltd has invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Com accumulated 501,847 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs Incorporated has invested 2.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 348,956 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Crestwood Ltd owns 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,445 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.76% or 5.28M shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv invested in 89,318 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 72,234 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt owns 3,781 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 46,930 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet Cie reported 143,990 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1.07 million were accumulated by Alps Advisors.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.