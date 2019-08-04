Venator Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $3.89 Million; As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Highland Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 88,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 151,714 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, down from 239,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “With IBM-Red Hat deal done, these are the things to look for in the coming weeks – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 34,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 58,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invs invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nuveen Asset Ltd Co invested in 87,147 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 1.25M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amer Century Cos accumulated 609,506 shares. 59,400 are owned by Kellner Cap Limited Co. Bp Public Lc holds 0.13% or 19,000 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 374 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Commerce Investment Advisers, a New York-based fund reported 247,781 shares. Advsr Preferred Ltd invested in 0.08% or 1,464 shares. Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 9,705 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0.04% or 982,243 shares in its portfolio. Boussard & Gavaudan Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 545,959 shares. 114,874 were reported by Toronto Dominion State Bank. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 149,644 shares. Cqs Cayman LP holds 0.32% or 39,500 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez Concludes Buyout of Majority Stake in Perfect Snacks – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: BB&T, Mondelez International and Host Hotels and Resorts – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Value (VBR) by 3,118 shares to 57,375 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fincl Llc has 56 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wade G W &, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,526 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.36% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 1,511 shares. Hilltop invested in 0.04% or 4,210 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 508,034 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Personal Finance owns 11,901 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lazard Asset Management Llc accumulated 2.45 million shares. Blackrock invested in 0.2% or 89.95M shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na owns 19,022 shares. 91,763 were accumulated by Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department reported 0.06% stake. Sound Shore Management Inc Ct has 2.87M shares.