Venator Capital Management LTD Has Raised Stake in Fedex (FDX) by $506,800; Azimuth Capital Management Has Upped Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) Holding by $4.46 Million; Stock Rose

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Int’l Inc (MDLZ) by 69.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 90,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 222,352 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 131,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 30,400 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.78M shares traded or 26.09% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “US Postal Service Takes Another Billion-Dollar Hit – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FedEx Corporation (FDX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “FedEx (FDX) Deepens Pullback From Amazon (AMZN) as Ground-Delivery Deal Ends – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FDX, RLGY and GTT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trump Orders Postal Carriers To Search, Refuse All Deliveries Of Fentanyl From China – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Advisors has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Da Davidson And, a Montana-based fund reported 56,592 shares. Jnba Advsrs reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 118,047 shares. 26,216 are held by Hartford Investment. 4,498 are owned by Profund Limited Liability Com. Miller Howard Investments New York reported 0.4% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 2,655 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1.57 million shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 8,553 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Salem Management stated it has 3,350 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 38,063 shares stake. Addenda stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Webster Bank N A stated it has 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,126 shares. 9.82M are held by Morgan Stanley. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co Nj owns 99,986 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.55% or 202,368 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Lc reported 90,800 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 16,018 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Company Il has 1.07% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 200,529 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Caprock Gp Inc holds 0.16% or 15,951 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Markston Llc owns 68,422 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 1.38M were accumulated by Utd Automobile Association.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 11,382 shares to 54,682 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,155 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM).