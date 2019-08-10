Venator Capital Management LTD Has Raised Position in Entercom Communications (ETM) by $1.66 Million as Share Price Declined; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Maintains Stake in Wix Com LTD (WIX)

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 280.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 331,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 118,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $490.16M market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 2.12M shares traded or 64.45% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35 million, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $148.43. About 229,887 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 647 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested in 227,144 shares. Fmr Limited Co owns 155,459 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership stated it has 300,000 shares. Teton Advsr stated it has 0.04% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Hsbc Public owns 31,826 shares. Petrus Trust Lta owns 38,055 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amer Inc holds 1.27M shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 1.80M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 146,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 152,089 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 10,000 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.74 million activity.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.42M shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $134.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.