Venator Capital Management LTD Has Raised Its Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Position by $471,978; Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 4,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 18,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $182. About 92,946 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 10.90M shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CVCO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.04% less from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Lc has invested 0.01% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Stanley has 4,373 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Voloridge Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.03% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated holds 4,851 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 8,914 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Moreover, Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Schroder Inv owns 0.03% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 153,596 shares. 60,701 were accumulated by Stifel. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 11,300 shares. 4,671 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt. 6,167 are owned by Voya Management Limited Liability Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caymus Lp invested in 4.04 million shares or 7.92% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc owns 50,470 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 431,113 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Mountain Lake Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.56% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Bessemer Group has 148,252 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 48,911 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Co reported 86,258 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 22,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Honeywell International accumulated 0.16% or 46,320 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp holds 24,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited invested in 0.01% or 68,478 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 165,971 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 336,210 shares. Prns Holdg Ag accumulated 480,569 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. $173,130 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Wednesday, May 22. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30M. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 was made by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22.