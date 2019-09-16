Venator Capital Management LTD Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Careside (CASI) Sentiment Is 1.71

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 19.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Venator Capital Management Ltd acquired 9,799 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Venator Capital Management Ltd holds 60,000 shares with $8.38 million value, up from 50,201 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $244.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston

Careside Inc (CASI) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 24 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 14 sold and reduced stock positions in Careside Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 11.60 million shares, up from 11.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Careside Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 17 New Position: 7.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 78,193 shares traded. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) has declined 55.74% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CASI News: 29/03/2018 – CASI Pharmaceuticals 4Q Rev $0.00; 09/04/2018 – CASI Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – CASI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $50M PLACEMENT TO PREPARE CO. FOR; 03/04/2018 – CASI Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 29/03/2018 – CASI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CASI HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $43.5 MLN; 20/03/2018 – CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces $50 Million Private Placement To Prepare Company For Commercialization In China; 04/04/2018 – CASI PHARMACEUTICALS INC CASI.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $4.50; 15/05/2018 – CASI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 20/03/2018 – CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces $50M Private Placement to Prepare for Commercialization in China; 05/04/2018 – CASI GETS ADVISORY MEETING NOTICE FROM CHINA CENTER DRUG EVAL

More notable recent CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Present At The 2019 HC Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Host Key Opinion Leader Symposium on September 10, 2019 in New York City – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CASI Pharmaceuticals EPS misses by $0.07 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New CEO at CASI Pharma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Analysts await CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% negative EPS growth.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. The company has market cap of $328.31 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

Wellington Shields & Co. Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 1.13 million shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc owns 1.14 million shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 22,652 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein L.P. has invested 0% in the stock. American International Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 32,064 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.90% above currents $135.8 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line” on Monday, June 17. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster Motley invested in 9,664 shares. 14,763 are held by Hallmark Cap Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,177 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 17,000 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 59,041 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt reported 146,170 shares stake. Dean Investment Associates Llc has 0.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.74% or 68,336 shares. S Muoio And Company Lc reported 4,980 shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 2,530 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt Inc has 66,011 shares. Moore Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.63% or 192,500 shares. Culbertson A N And Co stated it has 27,173 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Service has invested 2.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Btim Corp holds 11,568 shares.