Venator Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $3.89 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose While Chase Investment Counsel Trimmed Position by $1.78 Million

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 29,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, down from 36,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $9.48 during the last trading session, reaching $284.23. About 969,480 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 58,309 shares to 213,809 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps holds 0% or 2,898 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Inc has 3,302 shares. Cwm Ltd accumulated 192 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 22,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moneta Grp Inc Inv Advsrs Llc has invested 1.72% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Myriad Asset holds 73,657 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys reported 33,446 shares stake. The New York-based Msd Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 4.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Iowa-based Hills Comml Bank And has invested 0.85% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Huntington National Bank holds 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 1,336 shares. Amp holds 0.09% or 89,084 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 2,695 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Com holds 11,975 shares. Harvest Management Ltd Llc has 14.18% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 144,620 shares to 473,502 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).