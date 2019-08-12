Venator Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Red Hat (RHT) Position by $3.89 Million; Stock Price Were Volatile; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holding Held by Gradient Investments Llc

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 230417.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 117,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 117,564 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 51 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $63.93. About 746,638 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: New Policy Aims to Increase Safety for Employees, Flyers and Service Animals; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Traffic Up 5.8%; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Alaska Airlines – 04/15/2018 08:05 AM; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Traffic Rose 7.9%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Rose 19.4%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO INTRODUCE NEW ‘SAVER FARE’ TO COMPETE WITH ULCC

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 331,846 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 71,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Ntwk stated it has 28 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 0.01% or 729 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated holds 0.47% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 5.11M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc holds 0.2% or 148,900 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 12,464 shares. 60,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Vertex One Asset Mgmt has 109,566 shares for 4.32% of their portfolio. Bristol John W New York invested in 1.09% or 218,055 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 5,000 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 3,777 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) reported 668 shares. Moreover, Virtu Limited has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 7,802 shares. Hills Financial Bank accumulated 0.85% or 17,297 shares. 2,695 are owned by Stephens Ar.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 1,667 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 100,583 shares. Tealwood Asset Management reported 46,776 shares. Barnett & holds 0.99% or 31,020 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Management Inc reported 42,939 shares. Agf Incorporated invested in 1.26 million shares. Farmers Merchants Investments owns 168 shares. Goodman Fincl invested 2.82% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 684 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement stated it has 9,626 shares. Jag Management Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 18,334 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 108,138 shares. The California-based Primecap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.25% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) accumulated 13 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).