Venator Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Holding in Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) by $471,978 as Valuation Rose; Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Upped Position by $848,016

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 4,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 18,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $178.84. About 25,626 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 31,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 225,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 194,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 9.72 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO PAY $42 MILLION TO N.Y. OVER `MASKING’ PLOT; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 15/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Nearly Two-Thirds of Los Angeles Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth, According to Bank of America Survey; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 17/05/2018 – Twilio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CVCO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.04% less from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 23,422 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0% or 6 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co owns 22,177 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 29,357 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has 32,442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 27,425 shares stake. Ashford Cap Mgmt stated it has 105,801 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. 2,652 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Dubuque Comml Bank Tru owns 46 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc has 1,857 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prescott Gru Management Limited Com reported 9,934 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Com stated it has 12,776 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Long Pond Lp reported 85,623 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 16,023 shares.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linamar Corp. (LIMAF) by 27,197 shares to 91,555 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 119,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,748 shares, and cut its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE).

