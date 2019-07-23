Venator Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Position by $471,978; Brave Warrior Advisors Has Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $13.51 Million

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 4,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 18,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $155.97. About 66,218 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 30.87% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.30% the S&P500.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 133,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.40M, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 11.14M shares traded or 0.69% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK CHIEF DANIEL PINTO SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Antofagasta; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Investment Mgmt invested in 0.68% or 33,750 shares. Villere St Denis J And Communications Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 129,219 were reported by Dubuque National Bank Com. Gm Advisory Incorporated holds 0.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,112 shares. Arete Wealth Lc has 25,519 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has invested 2.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.14% or 5,197 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership accumulated 283,568 shares. Bell Bancshares accumulated 7,023 shares. Stewart Patten holds 4.52% or 245,070 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 1.78% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paragon Associate Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture invested in 1.91% or 20,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 2.20M shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Century Inc stated it has 1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96M.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Drip, Drip, Drip Of Recession – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Star analyst is getting pushback from clients on his negative GE takes, but he doesn’t care – CNBC” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Futures Rise in Holiday-Thinned Trade; Jobs Data in Focus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cavco: A Company with Hurricane-Induced Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) CEO Joseph Stegmayer on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CVCO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.04% less from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 421,396 are owned by Fmr Limited. Schroder Management Gru owns 153,596 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Company has 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Regions Corp owns 1,281 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Morgan Stanley owns 85,069 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc holds 2,165 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Prescott Gru stated it has 0.24% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 824,749 shares. 6,464 are held by American Gru Inc.