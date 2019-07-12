Venator Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by $782,000; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Its Position by $363,258 as Valuation Rose

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 217,655 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 59.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 9,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 1.00 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $826,809 activity. Berger Michael L bought $84,623 worth of stock or 3,850 shares. HETE JOSEPH C bought $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Monday, March 18. Johns Raymond E Jr also bought $25,198 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Wednesday, March 20. Coretz Robert K. also bought $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs owns 0.01% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 1.98 million shares. Art Limited Liability Corp has 10,532 shares. Sei accumulated 0.01% or 70,180 shares. Tygh Capital Mngmt Inc has 1.71% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 422,339 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 80,098 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 26,712 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 82,893 shares. Boston reported 51,597 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited reported 0% stake. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 11,185 shares. The Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Kornitzer Inc Ks holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 506,720 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 868,587 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 25,229 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 79,411 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 800 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation has invested 2.39% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Sei Invs Co owns 50,237 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). M&T Bank Corp has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bp Pcl has invested 0.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Shine Investment Advisory Serv invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Comm National Bank reported 7,840 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,213 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 91,291 shares. Moreover, Punch And Assocs Invest Mgmt has 0.61% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Autus Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 58,063 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 136 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares to 8,335 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).