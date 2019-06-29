Venator Capital Management LTD Has Increased Fedex (FDX) Stake by $506,800; Evercore Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $473,040

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 5,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,393 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73M, down from 225,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 14.78M shares traded or 35.25% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,400 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $164.19. About 5.31 million shares traded or 149.86% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $721,286 activity. The insider MERINO JOHN L sold 2,300 shares worth $419,160.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,142 shares to 132,341 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.55 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.