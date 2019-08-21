Venator Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $3.89 Million; As Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Stock Declined, Bridger Management Has Increased by $1.70 Million Its Position

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $634.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 135,664 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX); 06/03/2018 TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Business Update; 07/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annua; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss $30.9M; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M; 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Data on Now Up to 48 Patients Through 24 Weeks Confirms Previously Reported Positive Results

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 110,853 shares to 598,943 shares, valued at $65.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 223,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 59,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ra Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.84% or 8.20M shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Bridger Mgmt Ltd Company reported 4.00M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 594,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% or 37,975 shares. 4.44 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Com has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). 14,420 are held by Stifel Corp. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 249,201 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 281,377 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 76,817 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Co holds 14,543 shares. King Wealth reported 0.14% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $351,750 activity.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,800 shares to 30,400 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120 are held by Harding Loevner Limited Partnership. Boltwood Management, California-based fund reported 7,330 shares. 66,941 were reported by Aviva Public Limited Company. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 1,366 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 87,147 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt reported 11,749 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ashford Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% or 3,960 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated stated it has 107 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 135,693 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Co, a Vermont-based fund reported 374 shares. 66,093 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Champlain Investment Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 403,955 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 57,985 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 70,108 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.