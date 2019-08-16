Venator Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $3.89 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Pvh (ROP) Holder Hahn Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $311.53 Million

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (ROP) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 59,445 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 billion, down from 60,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $349.56. About 368,411 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Inv Management accumulated 22,028 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Central Securities Corp invested in 60,000 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Strs Ohio reported 0.34% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Parametric Port Limited holds 0.12% or 417,914 shares in its portfolio. Agf Investments America Incorporated reported 43,758 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Invesco Limited has invested 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability holds 33,482 shares. Moreover, Mcdonald Investors Ca has 1.44% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 50,715 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 7,508 shares stake. Cleararc has 0.16% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,500 shares. 44,063 are owned by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE:MHK) by 1,435 shares to 123,502 shares, valued at $15.58 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carter’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 27.48 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roper Technologies: High Growth Potential But Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies to Acquire iPipeline, Leading Provider of Cloud-Based Software Solutions for the Life Insurance Industry – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies to Present at Electrical Products Group Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argentiere Cap Ag invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Myriad Asset Mgmt Limited reported 73,657 shares stake. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0% or 2,898 shares. 53,100 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. 22,231 were accumulated by Capital Investment Counsel. Zacks Management owns 22,400 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.01% or 1,322 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Park Avenue Securities Ltd reported 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 26,594 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cibc Ww Markets holds 102,746 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 35,900 shares. Champlain Limited Company holds 0.64% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 403,955 shares.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 58,309 shares to 213,809 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.