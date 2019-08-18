Venator Capital Management LTD Has Cut Red Hat (RHT) Stake as Stock Value Were Volatile; As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Stock Declined, Harding Loevner LP Lowered Position by $7.79 Million

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp analyzed 708,419 shares as the company's stock declined 4.80%. The hedge fund held 7.73M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.45M, down from 8.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. Some Historical TV News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL; 27/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS 'BBB+' DEBT RATING ON GRUPO TELEVISA; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers — TV; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA CO-CEO ALFONSO DE ANGOITIA SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 13/03/2018 – Mexico's Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q NET INCOME MXN677.6M, EST. MXN1.58B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 155,866 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $335.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 18,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv, Minnesota-based fund reported 27,355 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Com owns 20 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 107 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,288 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,418 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ashford Capital Mngmt Inc, Delaware-based fund reported 3,960 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Raymond James & holds 149,644 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.2% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv holds 9,503 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Advisor Partners Ltd Llc reported 3,132 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oak Assocs Oh invested in 150,029 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 366,489 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4 shares.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4,034 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 331,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).