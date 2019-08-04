Venator Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Its Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Stake by $782,000; Share Value Rose; Welch & Forbes Lowered Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake by $723,744; Stock Value Rose

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 525,591 shares traded or 77.05% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 15,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 327,853 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.80 million, down from 342,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 6.87M shares traded or 28.60% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.26% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 126,661 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.37% or 15,066 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt invested in 31,936 shares. Victory Capital accumulated 0.08% or 701,382 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 6,216 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, Texas-based fund reported 77,038 shares. Royal London Asset invested in 1.03M shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 16,150 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust invested 0.38% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pacific Company reported 0.15% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Delta Asset Mgmt Tn stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Capital Research Global Invsts, California-based fund reported 4.50M shares. Arete Wealth Lc reported 4,302 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Earnest Ptnrs Llc owns 763 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 320 shares to 9,018 shares, valued at $16.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 7,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 206,309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 11,890 shares. Venator Capital Mngmt has invested 3.1% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Utd Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). 561,296 are held by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 89,246 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 3.83 million shares. Loomis Sayles And Company Lp holds 711,582 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 303,932 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). The Illinois-based Castleark Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.25% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Moab Cap Prtnrs Ltd Company has 2.00 million shares for 10.93% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 89,388 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Lc reported 26,157 shares. 516 were reported by Huntington National Bank.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $826,809 activity. $50,100 worth of stock was bought by HETE JOSEPH C on Monday, March 18. Another trade for 1,200 shares valued at $26,668 was made by Berger Michael L on Friday, May 10. Shares for $25,198 were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr. Coretz Robert K. bought $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Monday, March 18.