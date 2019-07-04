Venator Capital Management LTD Decreased Red Hat (RHT) Position by $3.89 Million; Market Value Rose; Davidson D A & Company Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Lifted by $1.83 Million

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 2.26 million shares traded or 39.27% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 35,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 484,071 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.36M, up from 448,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mngmt owns 1,320 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Polar Asset Mngmt Prns reported 0.06% stake. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 3,055 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd accumulated 7,200 shares or 0.19% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 609 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tudor Invest Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 51,154 shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 462,837 are owned by Df Dent And Commerce. 19,302 are owned by Hartford Management Co. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 20 shares. 120 are held by Harding Loevner Limited Partnership. 162,232 are owned by Prudential Financial Incorporated.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.39M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 14,000 shares to 53,600 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM).

