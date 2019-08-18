Venator Capital Management LTD Cut Red Hat (RHT) Position by $3.89 Million; Share Price Were Volatile; Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) as Shares Rose

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 2.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 133,036 shares to 167,268 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 283,334 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Scotia Cap invested in 1,237 shares or 0% of the stock. Argentiere Cap Ag holds 2.38% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 30,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,703 shares stake. Federated Pa holds 269,117 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al reported 0.22% stake. Dynamic Cap Ltd holds 1.07% or 1,627 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 53,088 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Msd Partners Ltd Partnership holds 180,000 shares or 4.07% of its portfolio. Boltwood Mgmt reported 0.87% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Schroder Invest Mngmt Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has 251 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 341,950 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp holds 56,397 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.93% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bragg Advisors holds 26,484 shares. Conestoga Capital Limited Liability Company reported 2,235 shares. Girard Partners has 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,007 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 37,000 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,079 shares. Hightower Svcs Lta reported 18,270 shares. Creative Planning has 184,088 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 13,707 shares. Aureus Asset Lc reported 2,802 shares. Cap Advsrs Lc owns 417 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt owns 1.29% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 32,005 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) stated it has 3,306 shares. Allstate holds 56,512 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.