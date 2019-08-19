Venator Capital Management LTD Cut Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $3.89 Million; Share Value Were Volatile; Lpl Financial Has Raised Magna Intl (MGA) Holding by $306,144; Market Value Declined

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 6,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 47,319 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 40,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 378,643 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd stated it has 729 shares. 148,900 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Com. Bp Public Limited holds 19,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Highbridge Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 12,160 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Zacks Inv Mngmt owns 22,400 shares. Korea Inv reported 93,710 shares. Virtu Llc owns 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 7,802 shares. Boltwood Management reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Td Cap Ltd owns 136 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpine Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 57,500 shares. 75,090 are held by Havens Advsrs Lc.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 34,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 71,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 69,473 shares to 96,509 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XRT) by 24,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,981 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).