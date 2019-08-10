Venator Capital Management LTD Cut Its Red Hat (RHT) Position by $3.89 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Lifted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $12.56 Million

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 20,018 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Company holds 0% or 1,678 shares in its portfolio. 1,525 were reported by Mercer Capital Advisers. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 53,359 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Limited Co has 0.16% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Virtu Fin Ltd Co accumulated 7,802 shares. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership accumulated 39,500 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 1.02% stake. Kentucky Retirement Fund owns 0.14% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,514 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap LP has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 85,182 shares. 107 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Asset Management One Com stated it has 86,319 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Gru accumulated 265,056 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bridgeway Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4,034 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 331,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,207 shares to 90,394 shares, valued at $14.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,356 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).