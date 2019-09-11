Venator Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Skyline Champion (SKY) Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; Centene (CNC) Holder Adams Express Company Has Increased Its Position by $3.49 Million

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 65,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 131,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 65,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 1.55 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 58,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 213,809 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 155,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.05% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.54. About 359,926 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $16.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 7.93M shares. Pier Cap Limited Com holds 0.75% or 253,459 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Federated Pa owns 28 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Com holds 2.32M shares. Sei Investments Communications holds 0% or 51,277 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager L P, a New York-based fund reported 28,243 shares. Kj Harrison & Prns reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Wasatch reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 560,634 shares. Manufacturers Life Communication The stated it has 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Omers Administration has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Spitfire Capital Llc stated it has 4.32% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 2.82% or 312,400 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 661,306 shares stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.28% or 1.15 million shares. Colony Lc owns 187,883 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Lc accumulated 37,660 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 173,434 shares. Howe Rusling has 2,218 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Asset One reported 217,835 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.10 million shares stake. Ing Groep Nv holds 61,538 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 263,718 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 184,174 shares. Fort LP has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cleararc Cap accumulated 10,012 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 82,931 shares.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2,500 shares to 2,300 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 175,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,500 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE).