Venator Capital Management LTD Boosted Entercom Communications (ETM) Holding by $1.66 Million; Stock Price Declined; Soroban Capital Partners LP Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Has Upped as Share Price Declined

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 681,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 6.00M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.41 million, up from 5.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $104.84. About 537,884 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 280.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 331,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 118,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $780.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 83,337 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.74 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

