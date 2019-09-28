Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Value Rose While Halsey Associates Decreased Position by $1.21 Million; Eulav Asset Management Raised Its Exponent (EXPO) Position by $1.08 Million as Shares Rose

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems (VEEV) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 7,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 34,412 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58 million, down from 41,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $149.58. About 1.79 million shares traded or 19.84% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The institutional investor held 162,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52 million, up from 144,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $69.64. About 192,616 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q EPS 75c; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS; 15/05/2018 – Exponent Announces Two-for-One Stk Split; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Rev $96.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 0.07% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Franklin Resources holds 1.93 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 876,261 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 124,189 are held by Services Automobile Association. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 82,230 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Pennsylvania-based Hamilton Lane Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.61% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 3,318 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 8,694 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0.12% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.1% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 8,079 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 23,614 shares. Covington Capital Management reported 100 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 91.21 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

