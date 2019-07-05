Veeva Systems (VEEV) Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Has Increased Position by $466,200; Oslo Asset Management Asa Increases Stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE)

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 82,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.34M, up from 982,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 393,591 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 36.82% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 336.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 3,700 shares as the company's stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $168.73. About 310,626 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.88 million activity. Shares for $1.41 million were sold by Wallach Matthew J on Tuesday, February 12. $60,713 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) shares were sold by MATEO ALAN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 385,940 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). The Michigan-based Ww Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Nordea Investment Management Ab accumulated 169,292 shares. Pinebridge LP stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Shine Inv Advisory reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). United Kingdom-based Gulf Bancorp (Uk) has invested 0.07% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Amalgamated Natl Bank, New York-based fund reported 28,470 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 217,692 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bell Bankshares stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.07% stake. Hsbc Public Ltd has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 30,237 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 189,039 shares. Regions Corp holds 0% or 334 shares.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 81,729 shares to 87,948 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Holding Corp by 42,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,830 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $276,685 activity. Shares for $373,000 were bought by Ellis Mark E on Friday, May 10. The insider Crisafio Anthony J sold 1,500 shares worth $51,315.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv holds 32,037 shares. Woodstock Corporation reported 16,855 shares. 5,050 are owned by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust. Stephens Invest Mgmt Grp Lc invested in 0.12% or 146,865 shares. Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 7,857 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 156 shares. State Street stated it has 2.92 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amer Intll has 0.01% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 50,068 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 113,924 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 24,700 shares. 19,880 were reported by Stifel. Phocas Fincl reported 187,043 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 0.01% or 5,418 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 185,893 shares.