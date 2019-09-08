Veeva Systems (VEEV) Shareholder Ithaka Group Cut Its Position by $1.44 Million as Stock Price Rose; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Lvw Advisors Has Upped Holding by $491,744

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 11,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 185,322 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51 million, down from 196,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $157.33. About 1.03M shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 5,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 37,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.74 million for 95.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 3,597 shares to 178,058 shares, valued at $41.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 50,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al accumulated 4,347 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 167,914 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Da Davidson Company has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.06% or 36,248 shares. The California-based Glynn Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.75% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 76 were reported by Whittier Tru Comm. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 492,013 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Leonard Green & Prns Limited Partnership invested in 25,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Pinnacle Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,581 shares. Invesco accumulated 127,251 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke Bieler LP owns 928,364 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt has 2,711 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Ltd Co invested in 5.60 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 202,751 shares. Capital Ltd Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,487 shares. Wellington Shields & Lc has invested 0.63% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 552,852 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Opus Mgmt Inc reported 42,500 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability stated it has 31,530 shares. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated reported 62,900 shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Management has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.48% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bahl Gaynor invested in 59,701 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 58,788 shares to 68,403 shares, valued at $697,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 8,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,832 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

