Veeva Systems (VEEV) Shareholder Hamilton Lane Advisors Cut Stake; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Arete Wealth Advisors Has Upped Position

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 81.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 33,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 7,590 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 40,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 1.91 million shares traded or 28.31% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 11,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.34M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Invest Techs invested in 0.23% or 6,400 shares. Comml Bank Of The West reported 5,812 shares. St Johns Investment Mgmt Lc owns 10,918 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. 1St Source Savings Bank has 54,942 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd holds 292,865 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp holds 0.92% or 353,809 shares. St Germain D J Incorporated has invested 1.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Mngmt Com Lc has invested 0.46% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Markel reported 0.86% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mitsubishi Ufj Company Ltd invested in 0.31% or 750 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.46 million shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs reported 1.03% stake. Eaton Vance owns 2.64 million shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Liability owns 18,611 shares. Hexavest holds 0.76% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 465,896 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVW) by 2,085 shares to 2,987 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,929 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc. by 41,316 shares to 56,326 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. by 6,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppdai Group Inc..

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One Interview with Veeva Systems CFO – What took Veeva to a billion dollars will fuel the next several billion – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 85.26 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.