Veeva Systems (VEEV) Shareholder Halsey Associates Has Lowered Holding; Heitman Real Estate Securities Holds Holding in Avalonbay Communities (AVB)

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems (VEEV) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc analyzed 15,794 shares as the company's stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 41,903 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 57,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $23.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $157.33. About 1.03M shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 34,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 635,805 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.63M, up from 601,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.75. About 684,651 shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "AvalonBay Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha" on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "AvalonBay's (AVB) Q2 FFO Misses, Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance" published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Does AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance" on June 08, 2019.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 476,564 shares to 160,097 shares, valued at $19.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 543,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 647,258 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest stated it has 6,733 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.01% or 18,829 shares in its portfolio. 6 were accumulated by Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Westwood Group owns 6,072 shares. Cls Invs Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.04% or 99,429 shares. Arrow invested in 0% or 30 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Macquarie Ltd has invested 0.09% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). United Capital Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0% or 2,429 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 19,760 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 3,742 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 2.08M were reported by Pggm. 1832 Asset LP owns 0.08% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 111,412 shares. Fca Corp Tx invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq" on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Veeva adds pharma exec to board – Seeking Alpha" published on August 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Veeva Brings Artificial Intelligence to Drug Safety – Business Wire" on August 13, 2019.