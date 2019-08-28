Veeva Systems (VEEV) Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Raised Its Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) Stake

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by 205.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 15,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 22,386 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $563,000, up from 7,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 38,170 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $6.44 during the last trading session, reaching $156.97. About 2.17M shares traded or 42.00% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 8,689 shares to 396 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 100,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,916 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold APAM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment has invested 0.02% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Secor Capital Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.45% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Bb&T Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 20,625 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited holds 341,554 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 277,956 shares. 14,017 are held by Gam Ag. Grp Inc One Trading LP invested in 0% or 161 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 10,410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 17,368 shares. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.06% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 23,040 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.13% or 35,945 shares in its portfolio. Bamco Ny reported 3,819 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 7,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested in 0.03% or 2.65 million shares. Sei Investments Communications holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 581,293 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 4,098 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 0.17% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 411,800 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Strategic Advisors Ltd holds 5,602 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 1.39 million shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation accumulated 25,295 shares. Bath Savings has 1,730 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 7,813 shares stake. 1,745 are held by Intrust State Bank Na. The Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson Inc has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 2.00M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% or 28,187 shares.