Veeva Systems (VEEV) Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Buckhead Capital Management Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.75 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 14,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,181 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, down from 115,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.74. About 12.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $174.83. About 623,962 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sony and Microsoft’s New Consoles Will Be Big Loss Leaders – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: TGT, PKI, NFG, BEN, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft passes Slack in DAUs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 236,315 shares to 363,262 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horseman Cap Management Ltd invested in 10,000 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Qs Investors Lc stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natixis holds 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3.64M shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability owns 282,890 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com accumulated 56,232 shares. Rmb Lc has invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barnett Inc has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). B And T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt invested in 27,301 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc reported 178,371 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ima Wealth Inc holds 1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,778 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coho Prtnrs holds 0.02% or 8,705 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,813 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $56.55M for 115.02 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 47,802 shares. Qs Ltd holds 0.05% or 37,216 shares. Federated Pa reported 0.96% stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt, a Japan-based fund reported 18,200 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 1,100 shares. Pittenger Anderson reported 340 shares stake. Daiwa Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 13,802 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Com stated it has 40,535 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Axa owns 0.12% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 251,114 shares. Advsrs Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 4,380 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 4,129 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 53 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,835 shares to 12,657 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity(R) Msci Information Tech Etf (FTEC) by 12,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM).